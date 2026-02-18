Mawab brings health services closer to communities

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Municipal Government of Mawab continues to strengthen and bring essential health services closer to the people, with postpartum care now delivered directly to households across the municipality.

The Municipal Health Office (MHO) has been conducting sustained medical outreach services in various barangays to ensure that every Mawabeño has access to quality healthcare.

A key component of this initiative is the home visitation to mothers who have recently given birth, ensuring proper medical attention, guidance, and regular monitoring under the municipality’s Postpartum Care Program.

This people-centered health initiative is carried out in coordination with various local offices and community partners. The local government also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Bob Mirasol, the Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Adac) coordinator of Mawab, whose commitment and hard work have contributed to strengthening community-based programs, including support systems that promote healthier and safer families.

Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit emphasized that accessible healthcare is a priority of his administration and should reach families where they are most needed.

“Our goal is simple: to ensure that no mother, no child, and no family in Mawab is left behind. By bringing health services directly to our communities and households, we make healthcare more responsive and compassionate. This is made possible through the dedication of our health workers and coordinators like Bob Mirasol, who work tirelessly at the grassroots level,” Mayor Apit said.

The initiative follows the mayor’s directive to decentralize and strengthen health services, making them available beyond health facilities and into barangays and homes.

The postpartum home visits help ensure early detection of complications, proper recovery of mothers, and the overall well-being of newborns.

The Mawab Municipal Health Office clarified that this is not a one-time activity but a sustained and regular program, ensuring continuous medical support down to the household level. PR