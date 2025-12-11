Mawab earns rank 1 in 2025 Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Local Government Unit of Mawab has secured Rank 1 in the 2025 Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA), proudly achieving an impressive 96.25% or 77.00 Rating Score.

This outstanding national recognition reflects LGU Mawab’s unwavering dedication to strengthening child-centered programs, enhancing access to responsive social welfare services, and upholding every child’s right to a safe, supportive, and empowering environment.

Mayor Myrill Apit commended the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) and all partner stakeholders for their collaborative effort in championing child welfare and development at the community level.

“This award is a clear affirmation of our mission to ensure that every Mawabeñong bata is protected, empowered, and given opportunities to succeed. We will continue to advance our programs and elevate our services so our children can thrive,” Mayor Apit said.

The CFLGA is conducted annually to measure the performance of local government units in implementing policies and programs aligned with child protection, survival, development, and participation.

With this achievement, the Municipality of Mawab reaffirms its strong commitment to building a child-friendly, progressive, and inclusive future for its younger generation.