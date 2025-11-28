Mawab enhances disaster preparedness measures

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Municipal Government of Mawab is strengthening its disaster preparedness protocols to ensure quicker and more coordinated response during emergencies.

Mayor Myrill Apit has directed the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to finalize a comprehensive Risk Communication Plan that will improve the flow of information before, during, and after calamities. The plan will establish clearer communication channels among responders, barangay officials, and residents, especially in high-risk and remote communities.

Alongside the plan, the MDRRMO is also updating and standardizing its emergency response protocols to support faster deployment of resources in the event of earthquakes, landslides, floods, or other natural hazards.

Mayor Apit said the initiative is an important step in protecting both lives and property during potential disaster events. She emphasized the need to ensure that early warning systems and rescue operations can reach even the municipality’s most far-flung areas.

The local government is currently assessing its existing disaster response equipment and preparing additional tools and vehicles required for rapid mobilization.

“Our priority is the safety of our people,” Mayor Apit said. “We want to be ready and equipped so that we can respond immediately and prevent casualties should a natural disaster occur.”

The strengthened plans and protocols are expected to be rolled out in coordination with barangays and partner agencies in the coming months. PR