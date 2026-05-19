Mawab gives birthday cash gifts to seniors

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Municipal Government of Mawab released P630,000 in birthday cash gifts to 630 senior citizens who celebrated their birthdays in March and April, with each beneficiary receiving P1,000.

The program forms part of Mayor Myrill Apit’s social protection agenda, which seeks to honor senior citizens and ensure local government services remain inclusive and people-centered.

“This is our way of honoring our lolos and lolas and showing them that they are valued and loved,” Apit said.

The mayor said the birthday cash gifts recognize the lifelong contributions of senior citizens in the municipality and reflect the local government’s commitment to supporting all sectors of the community.

Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the assistance, saying it was the first time they received a birthday gift from the local government.

“I did not expect to receive anything from the LGU on my birthday,” said 70-year-old Merlyn F. Catoc. She said she appreciated the gesture and felt special because of the program.

The municipal government said it will continue implementing programs and services that promote the welfare of senior citizens and help them remain active, supported, and valued members of the community. PR