Mawab honors elderly

THE Local Government Unit (LGU) of Mawab, in partnership with the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), conducted a cash gift distribution under the Expanded Centenarians Act of 2024 (RA 11982) as part of its continuing commitment to honor and support senior citizens.

During the activity, one centenarian in the municipality received a ₱100,000 cash gift, while 33 octogenarians and nonagenarians were each awarded ₱10,000 in recognition of their longevity and valuable contributions to the community.

The initiative highlights the government’s dedication to upholding the dignity, welfare, and recognition of elderly citizens who have helped shape the foundation of Mawab.

Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit emphasized the importance of honoring senior citizens.

“Our elderly are the pillars of our community. Their wisdom, sacrifices, and life experiences have guided the progress we enjoy today. Through this program, we reaffirm that we value and remember their contributions to Mawab,” Apit said

The LGU underscored that the program is not only a form of financial assistance but also a meaningful expression of gratitude and respect for the town’s senior citizens, who continue to inspire future generations.

The LGU Mawab calls on the community to continue caring for and valuing its elderly population. PR