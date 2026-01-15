Mawab LGU denies cockpit permit over legal compliance

THE Municipal Government of Mawab has clarified that its denial of a special permit for cockfighting activities scheduled on January 12, 14, and 16, 2026, was based solely on legal grounds and not on political considerations.

In an official statement, the local government said the RMB Mawab Cockpit, also known as the Mawab Gallera Cockpit Arena, failed to meet the mandatory requirements under Municipal Ordinance No. 001, Series of 2019, or the Cockfighting Code of Mawab.

Under the ordinance, which was enacted in 2019 during a previous administration, no cockpit is allowed to operate without a valid franchise and Mayor’s Permit. The LGU stressed that these documents are prerequisites before any special permit can be issued.

Municipal records show that the cockpit does not have a valid franchise and operating permit, leaving the local government with no legal basis to approve the request.

Mayor Myrill Apit said the decision was guided strictly by the rule of law.

“This is not about politics or personalities. This is about compliance with the law,” Apit said. “If a business does not meet the legal requirements, we cannot issue permits—no matter who is involved. The rules apply to everyone.”

The municipal government also clarified that supporting documents such as barangay clearance, fire safety certificates, and proof of tax payments cannot substitute for the required franchise and Mayor’s Permit.

The LGU rejected claims that the denial was politically motivated, describing the allegations as “false and baseless.” It emphasized that the law is enforced equally, regardless of political affiliation or past election support.

While acknowledging that previous administrations may have allowed certain operations despite incomplete compliance, Apit said the current leadership is committed to correcting past practices.

“Mistakes committed in the past should not be repeated,” she said. “Our goal is to strengthen compliance, uphold the authority of the local government, and ensure that all businesses operate within the bounds of the law.”

The Municipal Government of Mawab assured the public that it remains open to processing applications for permits, provided all legal requirements are complete and fully complied with.

The clarification was issued following public discussions and questions surrounding the denial of the special permit for the scheduled cockfighting events, which the LGU said were addressed in the interest of transparency and public understanding. DEF