Mawab LGU launches free maintenance medicine program

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The municipal government of Mawab has launched a Free Maintenance Medicine Program to assist residents who require continuous medication for chronic illnesses, Mayor Myrill Apit announced.

The initiative provides free maintenance medicines to patients suffering from conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and other long-term illnesses, ensuring that residents can continue their treatment even if they face financial difficulties.

According to the local government, the program aims to reduce the financial burden on families who struggle to regularly purchase essential medicines while also promoting better health management among residents.

Mayor Apit said the program is part of the municipality’s continuing effort to make healthcare services more accessible to the public.

“Importante nga matabangan nato ang atong mga kababayan nga nagkinahanglan og maintenance medicines. Pinaagi niini nga programa, masiguro nato nga padayon silang makainom sa ilang tambal ug maprotektahan ang ilang panglawas (It is important that we help our fellow citizens who need maintenance medicines. Through this program, we can ensure that they continue taking their medication and that their health is protected),” Apit said.

Residents who wish to avail themselves of the program are advised to coordinate with their barangay health centers, where health workers and medical personnel will verify prescriptions and determine eligibility for the assistance.

The Municipal Health Office, together with barangay health workers, will oversee the identification of beneficiaries and the distribution of medicines.

Local officials said the program is expected to benefit senior citizens and other patients who require daily medication, helping prevent complications caused by missed or irregular treatment.

The municipal government hopes the initiative will strengthen community healthcare and improve the overall well-being of residents in Mawab. PR