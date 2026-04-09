Mawab offers summer jobs to students

MAWAB, DAVAO DE ORO — The Municipal Government of Mawab has officially launched the Special Program for Employment of Students (Spes) 2026, giving qualified students the opportunity to earn income and gain work experience during the summer break.

Mawab Mayor Myrill L. Apit encouraged students to take advantage of the program, reaffirming the local government’s commitment to support the youth, especially those from financially challenged families.

“This program is our way of helping Mawabenyos prepare for the incoming school year,” Mayor Apit said.

“We want to help students earn while learning and gaining work experience. We are committed to giving them opportunities that will empower and prepare them for the future,” she added.

The Spes program will run from April 20 to June 2, 2026, offering temporary employment to students who meet the qualifications.

To qualify, applicants must be Senior High School students or incoming college students and bona fide residents of Mawab.

They must also have a General Weighted Average (GWA) of at least 80 with no failing grades and must not be recipients of any government scholarship.

Applicants must likewise belong to an indigent family with a combined annual net income not exceeding ₱189,128.00.

To apply, students must submit a photocopy of their Form 138/Report Card, PSA Birth Certificate, updated résumé, Certificate of Indigency, completed Spes application form, and an application letter addressed to Mayor Myrill L. Apit.

Requirements should be placed in a long brown envelope labeled with the applicant’s name and contact number and submitted to the Mayor’s Office Information Desk.

The LGU reminds applicants that incomplete submissions will not be entertained.

Apit further encouraged the youth to help spread information about the program.

“There are a lot of deserving students in our municipality. Tag your classmates and friends so more can benefit from the program,” she said. PR