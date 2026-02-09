Mawab rolls out free ECG tests

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Local Government of Mawab rolled out its free ECG (Electrocardiogram) Testing Program on Monday, February 9, 2026, to strengthen preventive healthcare and promote early detection of heart-related conditions.

The service will be available every Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mawab Super Health Center located at the Municipal Grounds, Purok 6, Poblacion.

The program is designed to prioritize residents with heart conditions, individuals with high blood pressure, senior citizens, and patients referred by their attending physicians. Participants are advised to bring their health cards or medical prescriptions, if available, to facilitate proper assessment, documentation, and smooth service delivery.

Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit emphasized that the free ECG testing is part of a broader health agenda aimed at expanding access to essential medical services in the municipality.

She further announced that the LGU is set to begin the distribution of free maintenance medicines in the coming month and will also be launching free X-ray services in the near future to further support the healthcare needs of Mawab residents.

“In the New Mawab, the health of our people comes first. Through collective effort, we can build stronger hearts and a stronger Mawab,” Mayor Apit said.

These initiatives form part of the administration’s Serbisyong Legit at Sulit agenda, which focuses on delivering practical, responsive, and people-centered health services for the community. PR