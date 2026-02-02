Mawab senior citizens now recieve P1K bday cash gift

MAWAB, DAVAO DE ORO — In a landmark initiative, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Mawab has officially implemented a P1,000.00 birthday cash gift for all senior citizens in the municipality.

Under the program, every registered senior citizen in Mawab who celebrates a birthday will receive the cash gift as a gesture of recognition and appreciation from the local government. The initiative marks a significant milestone and reflects the LGU’s commitment to inclusive and people-centered governance.

The birthday cash gift program symbolizes the municipality’s deep respect for the sacrifices and lifelong contributions of senior citizens, acknowledging their role in shaping the community and the future of Mawab.

“This program reflects our belief that our senior citizens deserve not only social services, but dignity, recognition, and joy—especially on their birthdays,” Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit said.

Mayor Apit further emphasized that the program is part of the administration’s broader agenda to strengthen social protection and welfare services for senior citizens in the municipality.

“In Mawab, our lolos and lolas are not only remembered — they are honored,” the mayor added.

The LGU of Mawab remains committed to sustaining programs that promote the welfare, dignity, and well-being of senior citizens as part of its vision for a more compassionate and inclusive community. PR