Max Collins opens up on ‘The Master Cutter’

KAPUSO actress Max Collins is stepping into one of her most layered roles yet in the action-drama series The Master Cutter, a gripping primetime show that blends action, family drama, and emotional storytelling.In a recent virtual media conference attended by journalists across Visayas and Mindanao, Collins opened up about her character’s emotional depth, her evolving chemistry with leading man Dingdong Dantes, and how her real-life experiences shaped her portrayal.
The story of ‘The Master Cutter’
At the center of the series is Anthony “Atoy,” played by Dantes, a former scout ranger who now lives a double life. By day, he works as a tailor in Baclaran. By night, he becomes a covert bounty hunter taking on dangerous missions.
His life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a young girl who is later revealed to be his daughter. This discovery pulls him deeper into a web of crime, secrets, and personal reckoning.
Parallel to this is Audrey, also known as Elaine, Collins’ character. Her journey revolves around family betrayal, lost motherhood, and a relentless search for truth, making the series as emotional as it is action-packed.
The show also features a strong ensemble cast, including Shuvee Etrata, Jo Berry, Sienna Stevens, Tonton Gutierrez, Rio Locsin, Joey Marquez, Paolo Contis, Ketchup Eusebio, Polo Ravales, and Max Eigenmann.
Off-camera, however, the atmosphere is far from intense.
“We’re the funniest family,” Collins shared. “Tawanan lang kami ng tawanan. It’s actually hard to stay serious during scenes.”
A role rooted in resilience
For Collins, what makes Audrey compelling is her complexity.
“She’s not just there for romance,” she said. “She has her own journey. Ang dami niyang pinagdadaanan.”
At the core of Audrey’s story is resilience. Despite betrayal and heartbreak, she continues to choose compassion and forgiveness.
“She always chooses love, even when it hurts.”
Collins also spoke warmly about working again with Dantes, noting how their shared history helps create a natural on-screen dynamic.
“There’s trust already. We can play around with scenes and let them evolve.”
Motherhood as an emotional anchor
One of the most powerful elements of the series is its exploration of motherhood, a theme Collins connects with deeply in real life.
“As a mom, I understand that kind of love,” she shared.
Collins revealed that her personal experiences helped her portray Audrey more authentically. She shared that she is currently co-parenting with her estranged husband, Pancho Magno, and that navigating that phase of her life gave her a deeper understanding of a mother’s emotional struggles.
“There were moments in my life that were difficult,” she said, referring to challenges she faced before their co-parenting setup improved. “That helped me bring more sincerity to Audrey.”
She added that, unlike her character who is searching for her child, she considers herself fortunate to have her son, whom she describes as her source of happiness. This contrast allowed her to fully grasp the emotional weight of Audrey’s journey.
She also revealed that emotionally heavy scenes, particularly those involving Audrey’s missing child, were both physically and emotionally demanding.
“There was a day I cried the whole time we were shooting,” she recalled.
Overwhelming support from viewers
Since its premiere, the series has been enjoying strong support from viewers both on television and online.
It continues to generate buzz on primetime TV while also gaining traction on Netflix, where episodes are released ahead of their local broadcast. This dual-platform release has expanded its reach, drawing in both traditional audiences and digital viewers while sparking conversations across social media.
For Collins, the response has been deeply rewarding.
“You just want people to watch your work and feel something,” she said. “We’re very, very happy and grateful for the support.”
The Master Cutter premiered in May 2026 and airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on GMA Network. It is also simulcast on GTV, Heart of Asia, and I Heart Movies.
The series is available on Netflix, where viewers can watch episodes ahead of their television broadcast. RGL