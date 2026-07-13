Max Collins opens up on ‘The Master Cutter’

KAPUSO actress Max Collins is stepping into one of her most layered roles yet in the action-drama series The Master Cutter, a gripping primetime show that blends action, family drama, and emotional storytelling.In a recent virtual media conference attended by journalists across Visayas and Mindanao, Collins opened up about her character’s emotional depth, her evolving chemistry with leading man Dingdong Dantes, and how her real-life experiences shaped her portrayal.

The story of ‘The Master Cutter’

At the center of the series is Anthony “Atoy,” played by Dantes, a former scout ranger who now lives a double life. By day, he works as a tailor in Baclaran. By night, he becomes a covert bounty hunter taking on dangerous missions.

His life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a young girl who is later revealed to be his daughter. This discovery pulls him deeper into a web of crime, secrets, and personal reckoning.

Parallel to this is Audrey, also known as Elaine, Collins’ character. Her journey revolves around family betrayal, lost motherhood, and a relentless search for truth, making the series as emotional as it is action-packed.

The show also features a strong ensemble cast, including Shuvee Etrata, Jo Berry, Sienna Stevens, Tonton Gutierrez, Rio Locsin, Joey Marquez, Paolo Contis, Ketchup Eusebio, Polo Ravales, and Max Eigenmann.

Off-camera, however, the atmosphere is far from intense.

“We’re the funniest family,” Collins shared. “Tawanan lang kami ng tawanan. It’s actually hard to stay serious during scenes.”

A role rooted in resilience

For Collins, what makes Audrey compelling is her complexity.

“She’s not just there for romance,” she said. “She has her own journey. Ang dami niyang pinagdadaanan.”

At the core of Audrey’s story is resilience. Despite betrayal and heartbreak, she continues to choose compassion and forgiveness.

“She always chooses love, even when it hurts.”

Collins also spoke warmly about working again with Dantes, noting how their shared history helps create a natural on-screen dynamic.

“There’s trust already. We can play around with scenes and let them evolve.”