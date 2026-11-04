Maya backs DOJ anti-scam drive

MAYA, the leading digital financial services platform in the Philippines, called for continued cooperation among government agencies, financial institutions, telecommunications companies and law enforcement in combating digital scams, as it supported the Department of Justice–Office of Cybercrime's (DOJ–OOC) CyberReady Campus Tour at the University of the Philippines–Diliman.

Speaking at the campus event, Kristoffer Rada, Head of Corporate Affairs at Maya, emphasized that protecting consumers from digital scams requires government and industry to work together, alongside stronger public awareness and responsible use of financial services.

“A safer digital space needs everyone around the table,” Rada said, highlighting the shared responsibility of government, industry and consumers in preventing and responding to financial cybercrime.

He noted that the Philippines has established important legal and regulatory measures, including the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) and its implementing regulations issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

These measures provide mechanisms for addressing suspicious transactions, coordinating verification across financial institutions and supporting investigations into financial scams.

“Laws and plans work when we can put them into practice,” Rada said, emphasizing the importance of timely responses, effective coordination and assistance for consumers affected by fraud.

Strengthening consumer awareness and digital safety

Beyond regulatory and industry efforts, Rada emphasized that consumer education remains essential to protecting Filipinos against evolving scams and cyber threats.

At the DOJ's CyberReady Campus Tour, he encouraged students to recognize common scam tactics, safeguard their personal and financial information, and help promote safer digital habits among their families and communities.

The DOJ–OOC organized the CyberReady Campus Tour seminar at UP Diliman in partnership with the university's Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and in collaboration with its Data Protection Office. The session focused on helping students and faculty spot online scams, protect personal information and respond to cyber threats.

Maya supports these efforts through its Scam Patrol anti-scam awareness campaign and Financial Fitness Program, which promote fraud prevention, responsible financial behavior and safe use of digital financial services.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, Maya also urged consumers to watch out for fake online promotions, suspicious links and fraudulent payment requests. It reminded customers to verify sellers and payment instructions before sending money and never share passwords or one-time PINs (OTPs).

Maya also provides customers with practical tools to protect their accounts through the Maya Security Center, where users can review their login history, set transfer limits and freeze eligible credit cards. These features help customers monitor account activity and take immediate steps to protect their finances when they detect suspicious activity.

Maya is also part of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on Financial Cybercrime Concerns being convened by the DOJ–OOC, together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), BSP, National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), telecommunications companies and key financial institutions.

Maya also supports the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center's (CICC) Scam Safe initiative and has participated in multi-stakeholder anti-scam efforts such as Protecta Pilipinas–Fintech and initiatives involving the Philippine National Police (PNP), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other public- and private-sector organizations.

“We should not have to choose between greater financial access and stronger protection. The Philippines needs both,” Rada said. PR