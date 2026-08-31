Maya Business highlights digital tools MinBiz Con

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Maya Business highlighted digital financial tools that businesses can use to accept payments, manage funds, and access working capital during the 35th Mindanao Business Conference (MinBizCon) in Cagayan de Oro City.

The three-day conference brought together more than 800 delegates, including chamber leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, trade partners, government agencies, and development organizations from across Mindanao.

Jaspher Casin, head of MSME and Business Lending Sales at Maya, discussed how digital financial services can support day-to-day business operations, from receiving payments and managing cash flow to accessing capital.

“Mindanao has a very diverse business community, from entrepreneurs building their businesses to established companies looking for their next opportunity to grow,” Casin said. “Their needs may be different, but getting paid efficiently, managing cash flow, and having access to capital are fundamental to running a business. We want to make these tools easier to access and manage.”

The discussion comes as Northern Mindanao’s economy continues to expand. The region’s economy reached P1.095 trillion in 2025, growing 4.9 percent during the year, according to regional economic data. Wholesale and retail trade, one of the region’s major sectors, grew 9.3 percent.

Maya Business offers payment acceptance options for online and offline transactions, as well as Maya Business Deposit, a digital deposit account, and working capital products such as Maya Flexi Loan for qualified micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Maya Flexi Loan is a revolving credit facility that provides working capital based on a business’ activity and cash flow within the Maya ecosystem.

During the conference, Maya also introduced its Maya Business app for small and micro businesses and engaged delegates on digital payments and other financial services.

The conference provided a venue for businesses, government agencies, and other stakeholders to discuss issues and opportunities affecting Mindanao’s business sector. PR