Maya named Neobank of the Year

MAYA has been named Neobank of the Year and recognized for Best Digital Fraud Protection Experience at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2026, reflecting how its digital banking services are built around trust and everyday use.

Maya is among three recipients of the Neobank of the Year award, alongside Hong Kong-based ZA Bank and Mox Bank. Organized by The Asset, the awards recognize financial institutions across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East that are advancing digital finance through innovation and customer experience.

“These recognitions reflect how we design our services - built for everyday use, with security embedded from the start,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group President and Maya Bank Co-Founder. “As adoption grows, the focus is on strengthening trust while improving how customers experience payments, savings and credit.”

The Asset’s Triple A Digital Awards are selected by its editorial board based on how well institutions create and provide digital financial services to many people. The Asset is a leading financial publication in Asia, with its Triple A Awards recognized for their rigorous editorial process and coverage of banking, finance and capital markets across the region.

The recognition for fraud protection reflects how security is integrated into Maya’s core services, including real-time monitoring and in-app controls that allow customers to manage account access and transactions directly.

These are supported by Maya’s broader security framework and infrastructure, including

ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, alongside PCI DSS compliance and continuous investments in fraud detection, monitoring, and risk controls across its platform.

As digital financial services scale across the region, security has become central to sustaining customer trust and enabling broader adoption.

Maya integrates digital banking within a broader financial ecosystem that includes payments, savings and credit, enabling customers and businesses to access financial services through a single platform. PR