Maya shifts to recycled plastic cards

MAYA has started rolling out cards made from recycled Polyvinyl Chloride (rPVC) or plastic, with plans to transition all newly produced prepaid cards to recycled materials by the end of the year.

The move is part of the company's broader sustainability efforts and aims to reduce reliance on virgin plastic while maintaining the same secure and reliable payment experience that customers expect.

The transition will cover Maya-issued prepaid Mastercard and Visa cards, which can be used for ATM withdrawals and purchases at more than 150 million merchant locations worldwide where Mastercard and Visa are accepted.

New cards produced will feature a "Made from 100% Recycled Plastic" mark on the back, making the shift visible to customers while maintaining the same security, durability and functionality.

"The most meaningful sustainability efforts are often the ones that become part of how a business operates," said Shailesh Baidwan, Group President of Maya and Co-Founder of Maya Bank. "By transitioning our card portfolio to recycled plastic, we're integrating more responsible practices into products used by our customers every day. It reflects our belief that sustainability should be embedded into how we build and grow our business."

The rollout forms part of Maya's broader sustainability agenda, which spans financial inclusion, responsible innovation, customer trust, employee wellbeing and environmental stewardship.

Coinciding with Philippine Environment Month this June, the initiative highlights Maya's continuing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint through practical and scalable measures. Since 2022, Maya has monitored and reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions as part of its broader sustainability commitments.

The card transition complements other sustainability efforts across the organization, including #MayaSWITCH, an employee-led initiative that promotes energy conservation and the reduction of single-use plastics in the workplace.

As Maya continues to expand its digital financial ecosystem, the company remains committed to creating long-term value for customers and stakeholders through innovation that is inclusive, secure and responsible.

Maya Bank is a digital bank regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), with deposits insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) up to P1 million per depositor. To learn more about Maya, visit maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow Maya at @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok and @mayaofficialph on X. PR