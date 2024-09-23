Mayor Baste addresses media response to Militar’s speech

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte remarked that the media is unaccustomed to being the subject of discussion, which explains their reaction to Councilor Bonz Militar’s privilege speech on disinformation during the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) standoff.

He noted during his Basta Dabawenyo Podcast Episode 11 on Sunday evening, September 23, 2024, that media typically reports on others, and when the tables turn, they are taken aback. “Kani man gyud media wala man ni sila naanad na sila gina-istoryahan kay ilang trabaho mo-istorya’g lain tao ug laing sitwasyon pero ug sila’y mabutang wala sila maanad man gyud (The media is not used to being talked about because their job is to talk about other people and other situations),” he said.

Duterte emphasized that if the media sees itself as perfect, there would be no need for dialogue about it. He encouraged reflection on their reactions when they become the focus of discussion. He pointed out that the intent behind Militar’s speech was good, especially given the unverified information circulating during the KOJC crisis.

Second District Councilor Richlyn Justol Baguilod, chair of the health committee, reiterated that Militar's remarks serve as a reminder for those posting, reporting, and sharing online to avoid creating public panic.

Third District Councilor Myrna Dalodo Ortiz, chair of the finance committee, clarified that Militar's call for responsible journalism was meant for everyone, including social media users, and not just local media.

“Actually ang calling ni Councilor Militar is for everybody regarding responsible journalism ug kana siya wala lang naka address sa atoang mga amigo ug amiga dinha sa media but to all ibutang na naku to all social media enthusiasts so wala sila gi single out (Councilor Militar's message is for everyone about responsible journalism. It’s not just directed at our friends in the media; it applies to all social media enthusiasts as well. We did not single anyone out),” she said.

Militar had criticized the reliability of information during the 16-day police operation at the KOJC compound in his September 10 speech, highlighting the need for accurate and timely information to combat misinformation and disinformation that cause fear and confusion.

"Public trust rests on your shoulders, and with that trust comes the responsibility to provide the truth," the councilor said.

During the Basta Dabawenyo Podcast Episode 10, Militar emphasized that his speech was a caution for everyone to be careful with what they share on social media, clarifying he did not target any specific media practitioners or outlets.

On September 17, local media stated in response to Councilor Militar’s remarks, suggesting that he was missing the mark. They noted that, as the chairperson of the committee on information and technology, he should be aware of the true sources of disinformation. The statement underscored their commitment to truth.

The media urged the City Council to create a supportive environment that allows journalists to perform their duties without facing intimidation, harassment, or other forms of attack, emphasizing the importance of their role in serving the public good.

The statement was signed by several Davao media representatives who reported on the 16-day KOJC standoff. RGP

