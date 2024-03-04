Mayor Baste: Be patient with city’s traffic situation

In his speech at San Pedro Square, Duterte said that Davao City, unlike other progressive cities, its residents just cannot easily sell cars or use massive transport, adding that it has a long way to go.

“Wala na sa atoa diri, kay wala pa ta diha, developing country pa ta, padulong pa lang ta didto so muagi gyud tag medyo lisod. Kinahanglan masabtan na ninyo. Kinahanglan mo makasabot nga pagprogrisibo kaayo ang lugar mo-centralize ang mga tao, buot pasabot ana kung naay mga trabaho, naay negosyo mo-centralize ang mga tao, mutapok tang tanan (We don’t have that here, we have not reach that point yet, we are still a developing country, we are still going there. You need to understand that. You need to understand that if an area is progressive, the people would be centralized, it means that if there is work, there are businesses, people would be centralized, people would gather together),” he said.

As a result, the people will be concentrated in the city. Suppose the city wants to improve its transportation, particularly in traffic decongestion. In that case, the national government should invest in infrastructure because the city's funds alone can not finance these types of projects.

“Kinahanglan mo-invest ang national government ana kay dili man na kaya sa atoang kwarta kay dako man kaayo na, mutukod na ug monorail, train ba diha or expressway or unsa ba na diha, di man makaya sa kwarta so maghuwat ta nga tagaan tas national government (The national government should invest in infrastructure projects because the city’s money cannot fund those projects, like building a monorail, train or expressway or any infrastructure, so we have to wait for the national government to provide the necessary finances),” he said.

Duterte said that the population of Dabawenyos has increased over the years and that most of them are workers who walk to their jobs.

He also warned vehicle owners and drivers who would hit workers going to work to face their responsibilities.