Mayor Baste dismayed over Maisug rally cancellation in Bulacan

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte expressed dismay over the cancellation of the fourth ‘Maisug Defend the Flag Peace Rally' in Bustos, Bulacan on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

The event was abruptly halted allegedly under pressure from the current administration.

Duterte criticized the suppression of legal freedoms by the administration, citing the rally's opposition to amending the 1987 constitution, organized by supporters of the previous president.

He took to his official Facebook account to condemn the administration's actions, labeling them as a violation of the people’s right to peaceful assembly.