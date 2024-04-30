Mayor Baste dismayed over Maisug rally cancellation in Bulacan

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte expressed dismay over the cancellation of the fourth ‘Maisug Defend the Flag Peace Rally' in Bustos, Bulacan on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
The event was abruptly halted allegedly under pressure from the current administration.
Duterte criticized the suppression of legal freedoms by the administration, citing the rally's opposition to amending the 1987 constitution, organized by supporters of the previous president.
He took to his official Facebook account to condemn the administration's actions, labeling them as a violation of the people’s right to peaceful assembly.
“This will not silence us but rather this will inspire us even more to continue to fight for transparency, accountability, and against any form of oppression by this current administration. We shall continue to protect the constitution,” the mayor said.
Earlier, former President Rodrigo Duterte had urged his supporters to attend the rally in defense of the flag and the constitution via a video message on social media.
“If you are brave, for the country, defend the flag, and the Constitution, and attend the peace rally to show your anger,” he said.
However, lawyer Vic Rodriguez explained that the event was canceled to prevent potential chaos and injuries, following threats of legal action from the property owner despite a signed contract for the use of the venue.
Despite the cancellation, Duterte's supporters remain resolute in their commitment to defend constitutional rights, knowing that any violation could result in legal repercussions. DEF
