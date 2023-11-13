Mayor Baste: Everybody is welcome in Davao City

Duterte added that the peace that the city experiences should be sustained and that it is the most important part of living because the differences in our religion, skin color, and face are non-existent in the city.

“Kung kinsa man ka welcome ka diri, kung gusto nimo og kaayuhan, kung gusto nimo mulambo imong kinabuhi kitang tanan mga taga Davao magtinabangay ta lumad, tribu, Kristiyano, Bisaya, Ilonggo, tanan ta taga-Davao (Whoever you are you are welcome here, if you want betterment, if you want progress in life we are Dabawenyos we should work together whether you are lumad, Christians, Bisaya, Ilonggo, all of us here are Dabawenyos),” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, Task Force-Davao Commander Col. Darren E. Comia highlighted that the Philippine Army does not want war and conflict. He added that the first ones affected by war are their personnel and their family. However, if the need arises Comia said that the army as well as the police are willing to do everything.

“Kami mismong mga sundalo ayaw po namin ng giyera, ayaw po namin kaguluhan, kasi kami po mismo ang maapektuhan kasama na ang aming pamilya. Pero kung kinakailangan po ibuwis ang aming buhay kami po na inyong sundalo kasama na ang hanay ng buong kapulisan, ang mga ahensay ng gobyerno na may kinalaman sa seguridad ng ating bansa, gagawin po namin ang lahat para sa Diyos, para sa bayan, at para sa mamamayang Pilipino (We the military do not want war, we do not want conflict because we will be the first ones to be affected by it together with our family. But if the need arises, we, the police, and other security agencies of the government will do everything for God, for our country, and for the Filipino people),” Comia said.

During the event, Darul Ifta Wadda’Wah-Davao Region Chairman Allen Mohammad Pasigan, Archdiocese of Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, Indigenous Political Structure Executive Council Tumanuron Datu Boyson, and Metro Davao Pastors Fellowship Senior Pastor Noel Milloren offered their prayer for world peace during these tumultuous times.