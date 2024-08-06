Mayor Baste: Political tension delays Davao City projects

"Baga kaayo ang politika. Medyo menos ang nation-building karon, particularly ato in relation to the administration. So I doubt nga butangan pud na nila og kwarta gyud. So ayaw na lang gyud mo og— (Politics is complex. Nation-building is less these days, particularly in our relationship with the administration. So I doubt if they will pour budget for these (projects). So don’t—) I don't want to be pessimistic, but I have to be realistic kay mao gyud ang sitwasyon (because that’s the real situation)," Duterte said in his third State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, August 6.

Duterte said the political tension between the city and the current administration started with the reshuffling and reassignment of some police officers, with some officials being relieved after he declared the "war on drugs" in the city.

"Nagsugod na sa police. Ilang pagmaniobra... Wala may clear justification sa ilang mga gipambuhat (It started with the police, their manipulation… There’s no clear justification to their actions)," he said.

Duterte said the Marcos administration is "interfering" with the city's affairs.

