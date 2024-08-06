Mayor Baste: Political tension delays Davao City projects

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte admitted that due to the ongoing political tension between him and the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the implementation of some big-ticket projects in the city is delayed due to the lack of support from the national government.
"Baga kaayo ang politika. Medyo menos ang nation-building karon, particularly ato in relation to the administration. So I doubt nga butangan pud na nila og kwarta gyud. So ayaw na lang gyud mo og— (Politics is complex. Nation-building is less these days, particularly in our relationship with the administration. So I doubt if they will pour budget for these (projects). So don’t—) I don't want to be pessimistic, but I have to be realistic kay mao gyud ang sitwasyon (because that’s the real situation)," Duterte said in his third State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, August 6.
Duterte said the political tension between the city and the current administration started with the reshuffling and reassignment of some police officers, with some officials being relieved after he declared the "war on drugs" in the city.
"Nagsugod na sa police. Ilang pagmaniobra... Wala may clear justification sa ilang mga gipambuhat (It started with the police, their manipulation… There’s no clear justification to their actions)," he said.
Duterte said the Marcos administration is "interfering" with the city's affairs.
Related stories:
The mayor also said he is puzzled why the Marcos administration cannot finance some of the city's projects such as the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facility, and the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) – formerly known as the High Priority Bus System (HPBS) Project. He admitted that the city cannot fund these projects alone.
Related stories:
Marcos witnessed the signing of contracts for the DPTMP on February 7, 2024, in conjunction with the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).
On July 1, 2023, the Philippine government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) formalized a $1-billion loan agreement for the DPTMP, constituting 60 percent of the project's total budget of P80 billion.
DPTMP aligns with the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), designed to elevate mobility and accessibility for Davao City commuters. Expected to be operational by 2026, the project will cover 29 interconnected routes spanning a total of 672 kilometers.
Related stories:
The proposed WTE site in Biao Escuela, Davao City, spanning 10 hectares will address the city’s looming waste management crisis as it would involve burning garbage to generate energy.
"Tan-awon nato (Let’s see) if they will fulfill their promise," Duterte said.
Despite some setbacks, the mayor still believes that these projects will materialize soon.
"Anad ta mga taga-Davao. Gamayng antos lang. Tutal... Buhat lang ta'g kaayuhan pirmi. Makontento ra ta'y unsa ta, simple ra ta. Muuswag ra ta. Huwata ra ninyo. Muabot ra nang panahon (We have adepted to this situation, just a little more patience, anyway… Let’s just do good always, let’s be content on what we have, we are simple anyway. We will progress, you’ll wait. That time will come)," he said.
Duterte said many Dabawenyos are "uncomfortable" with the ongoing political tension, which he said should be dealt with resiliency.
"We are very resilient people. Dili ta basta-basta matandog ingon ana lang. They may try pero I doubt na matandog ta nila (We are not easily disheartened, they may try but I doubt if they can upset us)," he said.
Duterte had been a vocal critic of the Marcos administration. Earlier this year, he called for the president’s resignation for pushing to amend the constitution through the people’s initiative (PI). The son of former president Rodrigo Duterte also criticized the namesake of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. for lacking a clear platform to address domestic issues. RGL