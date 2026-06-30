Mayor Baste ranked most trusted in Davao: Survey

A NON-COMMISSIONED national survey and performance assessment program conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD) has released its latest "Boses ng Bayan" Index of Governance (IOG), measuring public trust and performance ratings of city mayors across the Davao Region.

The survey placed Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte at the top of this year's regional rankings after earning the highest Index of Governance (IOG) score of 83.1 percent, based on an 82.5-percent trust rating and an 83.7-percent performance rating. The assessment also ranked the mayors of Panabo, Tagum, Digos, and Mati based on respondents' evaluation of their leadership and governance.

The RPMD Foundation conducted the survey from April 1 to 8, 2026, through face-to-face interviews with 5,000 registered voters across the Davao Region using random sampling that covered all socio-economic classes. According to the organization, the survey has a ±1 percent margin of error at a 95-percent confidence level, making it statistically representative of public sentiment across the region.

Statistically tied for second place were Panabo City Mayor Jose Relampagos and Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, who each obtained an 81.8-percent Index of Governance. Relampagos posted an 81.6-percent trust rating and an 82.1-percent performance rating, while Uy received an 80.8-percent trust rating and an 81.4-percent performance rating, reflecting comparable levels of public approval.

Digos City Mayor Josef "JC" Cagas ranked third with a 78-percent Index of Governance, consisting of a 77.5-percent trust rating and a 78.6-percent performance rating. Mati City Mayor Joel Mayo Almario followed with a 73-percent Index of Governance, supported by 72.3 percent in trust and 73.7 percent in performance.

RPMD said the Index of Governance serves as a combined measure of public trust and job performance to provide a broader assessment of local government leadership.

The survey asked respondents to evaluate their city mayors across key governance areas, including leadership effectiveness, fiscal management, social services, peace and order, infrastructure development, disaster preparedness, environmental protection, digital governance, transparency and accountability, and responsiveness to constituents.

Dr. Paul Martinez, executive director of RPMD Foundation Inc. and global affairs and political analyst, said the findings demonstrate that governance is best measured through both public confidence and actual performance in delivering government services.

"Effective local governance is measured not only by political popularity but also by the ability to consistently deliver quality public services, maintain public trust, and produce tangible results," Martinez said.

He added that local chief executives who remain responsive to community needs and effectively implement programs that improve the quality of life of their constituents continue to receive stronger public support.

RPMD also reported that all five city mayors exceeded the organization's 55-percent passing benchmark under the Index of Governance. According to the foundation, scores of 70 percent and above indicate very strong public approval, suggesting sustained confidence in the capability of local chief executives to deliver responsive, transparent, and accountable governance. DEF