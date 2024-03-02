Mayor Baste receives reprimand letter from DILG



DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian Duterte revealed during the opening of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw on Friday evening, March 1, 2024, that he received a letter from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reprimanding him for his "disturbing and vulgar" remarks during a prayer rally in Cebu.

Duterte admitted that his comments during the rally, which was in opposition to the ongoing people's initiative allegedly being pushed by the allies of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, were "disturbing and vulgar" but he is firm with his stand, saying he is just expressing his sentiments.

"Sentimento lang man to akoa. Wa’ man ko nag-ingon nga... [...] Gituyo gyud to nako. Bahala sila diha (It was just my sentiments. I didn’t say that… I intend to say those things, I don’t care about them)," the mayor said.

He added that the DILG’s letter might be right and correct that his statement was disturbing but he insisted that it depends on the perception of the people.

Duterte said he won't take back what he said during the rally, emphasizing that what’s more disturbing are the proliferation of illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption the country is facing.

"Kon dili na nimo i-address, it would directly affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos, wala gyud. Dugay gyud ta muasenso aning kalibutana na ni (If you won’t address that, it would directly affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos, nothing. Nothing will happen to us, we won’t improve in this world)," the son of former President Rodrigo Duterte said.

He said the country's future would be hopeless if politicians would continue their agenda of "fattening their pockets", which would be a continuous cycle, adding that those who have selfish motives would stay in the upper level of society.

Duterte said he won't be repeating the statements he uttered, but that doesn't mean that his stand would change.

"Di gyud nako usbon ako mga statements. Di pud nako usbon ako baruganan kay tungod gisita ko ninyo. Bahala namo. Tanggalon ko ninyo sa trabaho, okay ra nako (I won’t change my statement. I also won’t change my stance just because you reprimand me. I don’t care if you fire me, it’s okay with me)," the mayor said.

Duterte, meanwhile, said he would continue to serve the public, promising that the taxes paid by his citizens won't go into the hands of corrupt officials.

During the Hakbang ng Maisug Prayer Rally in Cebu, the young mayor of Davao City called the campaign promise of Marcos to bring down the price of rice to P20 per kilo the “greatest scam.”

He also took a swipe at House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos’ cousin, saying the speaker is “isog” (brave) about his political moves only because his cousin is the incumbent president.

Duterte previously called for the president’s resignation after being dissatisfied with the latter’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a report from national media, that Duterte’s remarks were disturbing and inappropriate.

“As public officials, we should always ensure that we conduct ourselves in accordance with the dignity of our office,” Abalos said.

He added that elected officials should set an example to their constituents as they represent their communities, most especially the youth who are watching. RGL