Mayor Baste says Duterte family ready amid ICC case vs FPRRD

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte described as “complex” the situation involving the International Criminal Court (ICC) and his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an interview with some members of the media at The Hague, Baste stressed that their family is ready for whatever developments may arise.

The young mayor said the issue involves various political factors and international actors, making the situation difficult to interpret.

“It’s a complex situation. You have the ICC involved and these people from the Philippines who are left-leaning… and you know how social — these are socialist states, the European Union. So there’s so much ambiguity around everything that’s happening right now,” Duterte said.

He added that despite the uncertainty, the Duterte family has long been prepared for possible outcomes related to the case.

“We are always prepared. Even my father is prepared. Wala kami dito para iiyak lang. You know? It’s politics. Most of it is politics,” he said.

ICC case vs Duterte

The remarks come amid ongoing proceedings at the ICC involving the former Philippine leader over allegations linked to his controversial anti-drug campaign.

ICC has been investigating Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity related to thousands of deaths linked to anti-drug operations carried out during his presidency and earlier during his time as Davao City mayor.

Recently, the ICC conducted a four-day confirmation of charges against Duterte, which he skipped.

No plans for 2028 national bid

During the same interview, Duterte also dismissed speculation about a possible run for a national position in the 2028 elections.

Responding to questions about a potential presidential bid, the mayor denied having plans to seek a higher post and expressed frustration with national politics.

“I’m f****** tired and sick of it all. Wala,” Duterte said.

He added that he would be satisfied seeing Davao City continue to thrive if the country elects a competent national leader.

“Okay na yung Davao kung may mahalal tayo na maayos na presidente na talagang… that will take care of the money of the people. Tapos well-allocated, and the national government is somehow decentralized enough that the provinces will benefit from it,” he said.

Duterte said he could still serve under a future administration if it practices responsible governance.

“Then why not? I can always work under an administration if ever nandiyan pa ako ng panahon na iyan as long as the head of state is of sound mind,” he said, before criticizing the current leadership in Malacañang Palace.

Baste was the first among the Dutertes who criticized President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s leadership.

Meanwhile, Baste and sister, Veronica "Kitty" Duterte are in the Hague to take care of the concerns of their father's case. RGL