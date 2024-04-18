Mayor Baste to Caap-Davao: Improve Davao airport facilities

This, after the city government continues to receive reports from both the locals and visitors regarding the current condition of the facilities within DIA.

"This has been a recurring issue. The local government has constantly raised these concerns to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) XI, which is the agency mandated to manage the Davao International Airport, yet we see no significant improvement until today," Duterte said in a statement Tuesday afternoon, April 16.

The mayor said the city government has no direct control over the DIA, but it continues to support Caap-Davao "in various ways for the welfare of the public."

"Hence, we are asking the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines XI to act swiftly and improve the facilities and services in the Davao International Airport for the benefit of every traveling individual visiting the region," he said.

In addition, the city government has augmented security personnel within the airport compound to ensure the safety and security of passengers and the public.

Recently, the city also turned over additional push carts to the airport to augment its existing inventory for the benefit of all passengers. Several passengers had lamented about the lack of trolleys at the airport which makes it difficult for those carrying several or heavy luggage.

In early 2023, the airport renovated the north wing area to accommodate more passengers.

In a previous report, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) allocated a total of P1.07 billion to renovate the airport, which will be implemented in 2024. This includes the rehabilitation and expansion of the passenger terminal building. RGL

Related stories: