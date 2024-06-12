Mayor Baste unfazed amid suspension rumors

"Kung ingnon nimo nahadlok ba ko o nahuraw ba ko niya, loslos niya (I'm not scared or worried, that's nonsense)," Duterte said during the Araw ng Barangay Tan-awe on Monday, June 10.

Rumors swirled regarding the mayor's suspension disclosed by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque during an SMNI News program.

Roque claimed that Duterte is the next target of an alleged suspension orchestrated by the current administration.

In anticipation of such a scenario, Duterte expressed confidence in Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., the next in line.

Duterte and the majority of the City Councilors, government officials, and barangays are affiliated with Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, the mayor's political party.

While acknowledging tension with the current administration, Duterte clarified that he hasn't received any formal suspension order or communication.

"Ang politika karon diri sa Davao dili problema pero ang relationship nato with the national government — presidente in Malacañang — medyo... naay gamay nga --- dili siya problema gyud --- pero naay pulitika, naay samok gamay (Politics here in Davao isn't a problem, but our relationship with the national government — particularly with the president in Malacañang — has some minor issues)," Duterte said.

Despite the political friction, Duterte urged government personnel to stay focused on their duties despite rumors of his potential suspension.

"Di buot pasabot na mawala ko, usbon ninyo inyong batasan ug magminaldito. Ayaw mo pag-ing-ana (Just because I might be suspended, doesn't mean you should change your behavior and become unruly)," Duterte said.

He reminded them to maintain order and continue working despite the political turbulence.

"Kani nga padagan mao lang unta gihapon ni para dili lang magsamok ba [kay] basin man gud hunahunaon ninyo nga masuspinde ko, [mu]gara [mo] (I hope we can maintain orderly governance so as to avoid chaos because some of you might think that while I'm suspended, you can take advantage)," the mayor said.

Duterte criticized the administration for prioritizing politics over the well-being of the people, accusing them of aligning with adversaries of the previous administration, citing the revival of peace talks with insurgents as an example.

During the 'Hakbang ng Maisug-Leaders Forum for Transparency, Accountability, Peace, and Security' at the Grand Men Seng Hotel in Magallanes, Davao City on January 28, 2024, Duterte called on the President to resign if he lacks love and aspiration for the country. He emphasized the need for genuine dedication to the nation's well-being.

Having been actively involved in political rallies against the proposed people's initiative (PI), Duterte mentioned during the opening of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw on March 1, 2024, that he received a letter from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) rebuking him for his "disturbing and vulgar" remarks during a prayer rally in Cebu.

Recently, Duterte criticized the government for disrespecting the people of Davao del Norte by suspending Governor Edwin “Kuya Gov” Jubahib during a peace rally on April 14, 2024, at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City. RGL