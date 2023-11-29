Mayor Baste urges Dabawenyos to ‘be more understanding’ this Christmas

“Karung pasko maghinatagay ta mao ra na ang wish nako sa atoang tanan (This Chrismas let us relive the spirit of giving, that is my wish for all of us),” Duterte said.

After his speech, Duterte then officially kicked off the Pasko Fiesta sa Davao 2023 by lighting the Davao City Hall. The crowd was filled with holiday cheers as everyone witnessed the San Pedro Square filled with Christmas decorations.

Christian Cagadas, vlogger and influencer, said that the Pasko Fiesta is a warm welcome after all the calamities that the city has faced such as the recent floodings and fire. He added that Dabawenyos should adhere to what Duterte said, to be understanding of each other.

"Ang wish gyud nato mga Dabawenyo ug magpabilin gihapon tung giingon ni Mayor Baste na magkasinabot tang tanan (Our wish as Dabawenyos and to retain what Mayor Baste has said – to be understanding with each other)," Cagadas said.

Dabawenyos can now enjoy taking pictures with the giant Christmas tree, Teddy bears, and trains displayed along Rizal Park. They can also look forward to the month-long activities that the Local Government Unit (LGU) has prepared. RGP

