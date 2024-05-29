Mayor Baste urges PBBM to comment on relief of 35 DCPO personnel

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian Duterte wants President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to take a stand on the recent relief of 35 Davao City Police Office (DCPO) personnel, including the city police director, who were allegedly involved in the city’s bloody “war on drugs.”

He also wants to hear Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Albur's take on the issue.

“I would like to get a comment from DILG, and maybe the President [Marcos] on what he thinks on this issue because these are hardworking policemen that they are questioning,” Duterte said right after the turnover of over 500 brand-new luggage trolleys to the Davao International Airport on Monday, May 27.

The mayor said the personnel involved “have good track records and they have served the people of Davao since they became policemen.”

“This event or action coming to the region is extraordinary. Because usually, pag may mga ganitong issues, they usually question the one who is in charge, but not this amount, so daghan ang na-relieve dayon without, I think kulang sila'g preliminaries,” Duterte said.

Duterte said he is communicating with the DILG to convey this message to them. This despite the agency, through the regional level, already commented on the matter.

To recall, during the turnover ceremony at DCPO Headquarters at Camp Leonor Domingo in San Pedro Street on March 22, Duterte vowed to kill those who are actively involved in illegal drugs.

This was the day Police Colonel Richard Bad-ang, currently among those relieved, was installed as city director.

Despite his declaration, the youngest son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who also declared war on drugs during his six-year presidency, reiterated that he never ordered the police to kill while conducting drug operations.

“I declared [war on] drugs, but [I] never told anyone, I never ordered anybody from the police to do anything. It was a declaration coming from me, and I said kung may papatay, ako 'yun. Kung may mamatay, ako 'yan," Duterte said.