Mayor Baste’s visit boosts morale of Davao Eagles

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Regional Director Allan Farnazo noted that Duterte, the honorary head of the delegation, kept his promise to support the region’s delegates, including the 523 athletes from Davao City.

In his message, the mayor urged the athletes to compete with the strength of the Davao Region and to showcase the results of their sacrifices and preparations.

Farnazo added that Duterte's message was motivating, encouraging the athletes to work hard not only in sports but also in their education. The mayor emphasized the importance of finishing their education.

“Sobrang taas ang motivation gihatag ni Mayor Baste sa mga bata. Nag-ambak-ambak akong kalipay nga ang atong honorary head of delegation kay dili lang sa pangalan, nianhi gyud sya, personal nga mibisita sa atoa (Mayor Baste gave very high motivation to the children. I am overjoyed that our honorary head of delegation is not just in name, he actually came and personally visited us),” Farnazo said in a Viber interview with SunStar Davao on Tuesday, July 9.

According to Farnazo, Duterte highlighted the importance of self-belief, capitalizing on efforts, and hard work, which resonated well among the Davao delegates.

Farnazo also praised Duterte and the Davao City government, along with other local government units (LGUs), for fulfilling their financial pledges to support the regional delegation. The Davao City government contributed P5 million.

He mentioned that Digos City Mayor Joseph Cagas’ wife, as well as John Paolo Rabat, who represented Mati City Mayor Michelle Rabat, city councilors, and department heads of the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), and officials from Davao del Sur, also visited them.

Davao athletes will begin competing on Wednesday, July 10.

The Davao Region will try to improve its sixth overall finish from last year’s Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City.

A Davao City athlete who wins a gold medal in an individual event in the Cebu Palaro will receive P40,000. MLSA