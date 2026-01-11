Mayor: ‘Beware of persons eyeing to squat in Samal’

ISLAND Garden City of Samal (Igacos) Mayor Lemuel “Toto” T. Reyes encouraged all island residents to be vigilant against unfamiliar individuals roaming the island, following an incident that occurred at the city hall, where a group of individuals claimed to be native residents of the island.

“Ako nagahangyo sa tanan Samalenyo nga magbatyag ug magbantay, kung aduna moy makita na grupo o indibidwal na wala ninyo mailhi nga nagapakita ug kadudahan na kalihukan o mga dayo na naga-illegal squat palihog i-report dayon sa proper authorities,” Reyes said in a statement on January 9, 2026.

(I am asking all Samaleños to be vigilant and wary. If you see any group or individual you do not recognize who is showing suspicious activities, or outsiders who are illegally squatting, please report them immediately to the proper authorities.)

He urged the public to report suspicious individuals to their barangay officials, police authorities, or the city hall so they can be properly verified.

Reyes stressed the importance of public cooperation in maintaining peace and order in the city.

He explained that an incident occurred at the Igacos City Hall involving a group of members of the Indigenous Communities (ICs) who initially introduced themselves as residents of the island but were later identified as non-residents.

According to Reyes, the group was guided through the proper procedures they needed to undergo, and the local government unit (LGU) coordinated with other agencies to provide the necessary assistance through legal means.

“Ang atoang tumong mao ang kahusay, kalinaw, ug kaayuhan sa tanan, walay piniling grupo, walay discriminasyon, apan adunay klarong balaod na sundon,” he said.

(Our goal is order, peace, and the welfare of everyone — without favoring any group, without discrimination, but with clear laws that must be followed.)

Reyes emphasized that the Samal local government respects the culture and the people of the island, adding that Samal is an organized and peaceful city.

According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) based on the 2024 Census of Population (Popcen), the island has a population of 119,701 as of July 1, 2024. This figure is higher than the 2020 census, which recorded approximately 116,771 residents.RGP