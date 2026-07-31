Mayor confident national gov’t efforts lead to JAS town’s recovery

JOSE ABAD SANTOS, Davao Occidental — Jose Abad Santos (JAS) Mayor Jason John A. Joyce expressed optimism over the municipality’s recovery following the commitments made by Cabinet officials during their recent visit, saying the national government’s support gives hope to communities devastated by the recent magnitude-7.8 earthquake and flash floods.

Joyce said it was the first time that several high-ranking national government officials personally visited the municipality to assess the situation and identify interventions for affected residents.

“Very happy kami. First time na mabisita ng national officials ang Jose Abad Santos. Kasabay nito, natutugunan na rin ang mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan,” the mayor said.

The July 20 visit was led by Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, and Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos, following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to accelerate recovery efforts in the municipality.

Among the commitments, Joyce said the DPWH will rehabilitate damaged roads and construct new road networks to improve access to remote and previously inaccessible communities.

The DepEd also committed to rebuilding damaged schools and constructing new school buildings in areas identified as safe from geologic hazards.

Initial assessments from the municipal government and DepEd Davao Occidental showed that 39 schools and 405 classrooms sustained damage from the recent disasters.

The mayor assured that all affected educational facilities will be included in the rehabilitation and reconstruction program.

The DSWD assured residents of continued delivery of relief goods and financial assistance to displaced families, while the local government is identifying permanent relocation sites for affected residents’ houses.

During the visit, the DSWD Field Office 11 distributed financial assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program to 437 displaced individuals from 164 families staying at the evacuation center in Sitio Kalanasan, Barangay Sugal.

Joyce said that Cabinet Secretary Abalos pledged assistance in acquiring relocation sites and facilitating housing projects for families who can no longer return to their former communities.

Abalos also committed to supporting livelihood recovery through livestock dispersal and programs that enhance agricultural and aquaculture production and value-adding.

The mayor thanked President Marcos for the swift response of the national government since the disasters struck the municipality.

“Maraming salamat po (Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.). Mula pa lamang sa simula ay tinawagan ninyo kami at inatasan ang inyong mga Cabinet secretaries na gawin ang lahat upang matulungan ang Jose Abad Santos,” Joyce stated.

In mid-June, President Marcos extended P10 million in financial assistance to each of the municipalities severely affected by the magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao on June 8, 2026, including Jose Abad Santos, through the Office of the President.

Joyce said the financial assistance will be used for rehabilitation and recovery efforts, including the construction of new homes for affected families, while a portion will be allocated for food assistance for evacuees.

The successive disasters have prompted intensified national and local government efforts toward early recovery and long-term rehabilitation. PIA DAVAO