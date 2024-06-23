Mayor Duterte: Duaw Davao an ‘investment’ to improve economy

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said the local government aims to improve the city's tourism and economy, with Duaw Davao and three other official city festivals as an "investment."

Duterte told members of the media in an event Friday evening, June 21 that the city has allocated ample budget for the city's festivals, such as the Araw ng Davao, Kadayawan, Pasko Fiesta, and the newly-launched Duaw Davao — a summer festival which is eyed to be celebrated annually.

"Ang gina-expect nato is ma-stimulate nato ang economy so we really have to spend on that. That's investment sa part sa atoang LGU [local government unit] (What we expect is to stimulate our economy that’s why we really have to spend on that. That’s an investment on the part of the LGU)," Duterte said in an ambush interview during the welcome dinner hosted by the city for the Consular Corps of the Philippines, which marked the official launch of Duaw Davao Festival 2024 at Dusit Davao Hotel.

The mayor is optimistic that various industries such as tourism, hospitality management, the food and beverage, among others, would benefit from the new festival.

“Duaw Davao” or “Visit Davao” is a new tourism campaign of the City Government of Davao, which aims to highlight the city's unique offerings and boost its tourism industry.

The Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO) targets to attract 130,000 to 200,000 local and foreign tourists during the first "Duaw Davao” 2024 festivities.

Duterte said Duaw was also intended to decongest some of the official activities from Araw and Kadayawan, which are both significant festivals for the city.

"Ang manpower nato dili kapahuway, labi na Kadayawan, pinakabug-at gyud na. Naa uban gipangbalhin nato diha para mabahin-bahin sab (Our manpower is overwhelmed, especially during the Kadayawan, since its activities are the heaviest. That’s why we are transferring other events to Duaw to divide them)," he said.

Among the official activities of Duaw include the Music Fest (June 21), Reyna ng Davao coronation (June 22), Pride Parade for the LGBT+ members (June 23). RGL