Mayor Duterte: ‘War on drugs’ needed

"Hindi naman ako sira-ulo na magde-declare, pasikat lang, di yan. May problema talaga (I’m not crazy who would just declare just for fame, no. There is indeed a problem)," he said.

He revealed that based on his discussion with some barangay officials, they are alarmed with the increasing cases of illegal drug use.

"I went down to the barangays. Kinausap ko 'yung mga kapitan and they are very disappointed sa mga nangyayari ngayon dahil sa increasing na drug use (I talked with the barangay captains and they are very disappointed with what’s happening right now because there is an increasing illegal drug use)," Duterte said.

The mayor said that dealing with the issue in a "nicer" way won't deter the problem.

"Etong mga drug lord, pera yon. Tingin ninyo kung kakausapin ninyo yan, 'Uy! Tumigil ka diyan!' Mabait ka diyan? Di 'yan maniniwala sa inyo," (These drug lords, they are there for the money. You think if you request them to stop in a nice way, they would heed your request? They won’t),” he said, adding that there should be a "realistic" approach in addressing the "drug war."

To recall, Duterte, during the turnover ceremony at DCPO Headquarters at Camp Leonor Domingo, in San Pedro Street on March 22, vowed to kill those who are actively involved in illegal drugs.

Not more than 24 hours after the mayor’s pronouncement, the Top 1 city-level drug user was killed in a drug buy-bust operation after he allegedly resisted arrest by the Drug Enforcement Team of Buhangin Police Station in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao).

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is alarmed by Duterte’s “war against drugs."

Duterte reiterated his previous statement that he never ordered the police to kill anyone who is involved in illegal drugs.

The mayor said he won't stop CHR and other groups from conducting an investigation of the city's drug war.

He also said he is not afraid of being included in the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC), similar to what was being conducted during the administration of his father, former Davao City mayor and former president Rodrigo Duterte.

"Go ahead!,” he said. “The way I see it, wala silang appreciation kung ano ‘yung effect talaga ng droga sa mga communities natin (They don’t really know the effect of illegal drugs to our communities).” RGL

