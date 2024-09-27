Mayor Rabat seeks final term in ‘25 polls

MATI City Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat is seeking re-election in the 2025 midterm elections, aiming for her third and final term if elected.

She announced her candidacy during her monthly television program on Wednesday, September 26.

“I am seeking my last term to complete the work we have started. Together, we have made significant strides, and with your support, I am ready to serve you one last time,” said Mayor Rabat on Magtanong Kay MNR.

In the broadcast, she reaffirmed her commitment to advancing progress and development in Mati City. She also highlighted a recent reconciliation within her family, marking the end of a decade-long feud.

Rabat expressed hope for the new generation of the Rabat family, a prominent political clan in Mati City, to collaborate and continue the legacy left by their fathers and grandfathers.

“This is a new chapter for our family, and I look forward to the next generation continuing the legacy of service that has been at the heart of the Rabat name,” the mayor said.

In the 2019 elections, Rabat faced her cousin, former Mayor Carlo Rabat, son of the late mayor Luisito Rabat. She has served as city mayor from 2007 to 2013 and 2019 to the present, while Carlo was vice mayor from 2010 to 2013 and mayor from 2013 to 2019. RGL