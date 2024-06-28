Mayor: Samal loses P120-P150M yearly due to unresolved power woes

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) has experienced a huge economic loss of around P120 to P150 million annually since the 2010s.

Igacos Mayor Al David Uy cited the inconsistencies and unresolved electric issues of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (Nordeco) that continuously slows down the economy and the business landscape of the island since 15 years ago.

“We are sick and tired but we have to move forward because Samal needs to develop an Island and as united people pushing for development… Dugay na ni sya na problema, mga 15 years na (This has been a long-standing problem, around 15 years already),” Uy said on Friday, June 24, 2024, during a special press conference held at Club Samal Resort.

Uy added that the economic downturn is apparent on the commercial loss and the shakeout in several industries in the area.

“Annually ni sya ha. Suma-total, P120 milion ang economic loss, wala pay labot dinhi ang kasakit og emosyonal nga pag antos namong tanan,” the mayor said, expressing his wonder as to why the electric cooperative seemed not interested in resolving the issue.

(This is annual. In total, the economic loss is P120 million, not to mention the pain and emotional suffering they have given to all of us).

He also disclosed that annually, the tourism sector has lost around P50 million, P30 million in local enterprises, P50 million in households, P10 million in public service and infrastructure, and around P20 million in the agricultural and fisheries sector, totalling to at least P120 to P150 million worth of financial damage.

Currently, Uy said they are proposing a submarine power cable to address the lingering problem that plagued the island’s economic growth.

He reiterated that Nordeco has given until June 30, this year to activate the project “or face consequences”, which will serve as a “band-aid solution” to cater to the demands of the entire island.

“Tan-awon namo ang possible way na maka-produce og submarine ang Samal… In 2016, nagkantidad ni sya og 200 million pero karon tungod sa inflation, basin dako na ni sya,” he said. DEF