Mayor Uy posts cryptic messages amid Igacos power problems

In another post on Wednesday, March 27, Uy shared a dark image with glowing eyes and teeth, captioned, "Bongbong Marcos Visit Samal Island Davao Del Norte. Bong Go Martin Romualdez Juan Miguel Zubiri [sic]," tagging President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

SunStar Davao reached out to Uy for clarification but received no response.

However, a reliable source told SunStar Davao that the mayor wants the president to visit the island for him to see the actual problem the island is experiencing due to the long and unannounced power brownouts.

Marcos previously vetoed House Bill (HB) 10554 on July 28, 2022, which aimed to expand the franchise coverage of the Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) to parts of Davao del Norte serviced by Nordeco, including Igacos.

Despite his disappointment with the president's decision, Uy pledged to advocate for the island's inclusion under a new electric utility company.

Both Uy and Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib have criticized Nordeco for its inconsistent service and unresolved electric issues, hindering foreign investments in the area.

Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles filed House Bill 6740 in September 2023, aiming to reduce Nordeco's franchise coverage to allow Davao Light to serve several areas, including Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, San Isidro and Talaingod, and in Tagum City and Igacos, all in Davao del Norte; and in Maco, Davao de Oro.

Davao Consumer Movement (DCM) also called out the electric cooperative for failing to meet their “self-imposed deadline” to fix the power crisis on the island by the end of May 2023.

“Davao del Norte is one of the major economic centers in the region. However, while Panabo City enjoys a stable power supply and quality power service, Tagum City and the Island Garden City of Samal are suffering with high power rates and poor power service in general,” DCM convenor Ryan Amper said. RGL

