MCM Davao holds Digital Careers

THE Department of Information Communication Technology (DICT) and the Association of Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) Industry Network of Davao (AI-Bind) conducted a Digital Careers and IT-BPM Expo on October 25, 2024, at the Mapua Colleges of Mindanao, Davao City to generate jobs related to the ICT sector in the Davao Region.

Around 30 exhibitors from the local IT-BPM businesses joined the career expo offering a variety of services and job openings.

During the event, attendees acquired knowledge about different positions, corporate cultures, and industry expectations in addition to insights into a range of career options from both established firms and startups.

The event also aims to expose the hundreds of participants to opportunities in the IT-BPM sector in the region and provide jobs to at least hundreds of thousands of individuals.

The participants include students and young professionals.

DICT-Davao IT officer, Engineer Albert Gabriel said that the ICT sector plays a significant role in economic building and sustainable initiatives in the city.

Apart from giving advice to participants on their potential career paths in the field, Gabriel hopes that Davao Region would become one of the primary centers for IT-BPM in the Philippines.

“By 2028 we are eyeing 150,000 jobs in the IT-BPM industry and the other digital careers industry,” he said.

Currently, the industry employs 80,000 people in the area. In order to reach 150,000, Gabriel stated, "DICT is currently putting in the mechanisms, all the advocacy programs, and partnerships with the stakeholders."

The DICT and AI-BIND are dedicated to creating an atmosphere that supports development and innovation in the IT-BPM industry. The group wants to enable the upcoming generation of professionals to thrive in this fast-paced sector by giving them access to pertinent knowledge and networking opportunities.

He added that important step in reaching the region's employment targets in the ICT industry is Davao City's Digital Careers and IT-BPM Expo.

The event intends to create a vibrant ecosystem that creates jobs and supports long-term growth in the Philippines' IT-BPM sector by including students, young professionals, and industry stakeholders. DEF