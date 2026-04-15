MDPPA shares fuel-saving tips for motorcycle riders

WITH fuel prices continuing to rise, the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) encourages riders to adopt simple habits that can help reduce fuel consumption. Whether you use your motorcycle for daily commuting, business, or weekend leisure, small changes can go a long way in making every gasoline liter count.

Here are seven practical tips to help improve your motorcycle’s fuel efficiency:

1. Ride Smoothly and Steadily

Avoid rapid acceleration and sudden braking. Maintaining a steady speed on open roads and anticipating stops by easing off the throttle early allows the engine to run more efficiently, helping conserve fuel.

2. Maintain Your Motorcycle Regularly

Regular engine tune-ups, timely oil changes, and proper chain adjustments all contribute to better fuel efficiency. A well-maintained motorcycle burns fuel more effectively, reducing waste and preventing costly repairs later on.

3. Avoid Idling for Long Periods

Avoid letting the engine idle for long periods, such as when waiting or stuck in heavy traffic. Idling consumes fuel without moving you forward; turning off the engine during extended stops can lead to noticeable savings.

4. Check Tire Pressure Regularly

Underinflated tires create more resistance, forcing your engine to work harder. Make it a habit to check your tire pressure at least once a week or before long rides. Properly inflated tires not only save fuel but also improve handling and safety, especially on wet and uneven roads.

5. Reduce Extra Weight

Carrying unnecessary items increases fuel consumption over time. Bring only what you need for your trip. Less weight means less effort for the engine and better overall efficiency.

6. Use the Recommended Fuel

Always use the fuel grade recommended by your motorcycle manufacturer. Higher-priced, high-octane fuel does not automatically guarantee better mileage if your engine isn’t designed for it.

7. Plan Trips Ahead

Smart planning makes every ride more efficient. Combine multiple errands into one trip and choose less congested routes to reduce time spent in stop-and-go traffic. Additionally, riding during off-peak hours helps you maintain a steady pace, saving both fuel and time. PR