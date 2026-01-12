Measles-rubella vaccination rollout in Davao starts on Jan 19

THE Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) has announced the regionwide rollout of the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) across the region to protect children aged six to 59 months from two highly contagious viral diseases.

Branded as “Chikiting Ligtas,” the free vaccination drive will run from January 19 to February 13, 2026, with fixed and temporary vaccination posts to be set up in barangays, health centers, schools, and community sites.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children for vaccination, regardless of previous immunization status, to ensure broader protection and close existing immunity gaps.

The campaign comes as health authorities raise concern over the growing number of children who missed routine vaccinations in Mindanao.

To address this, the DOH is deploying a total of 3.3 million doses of measles-rubella vaccines to the region.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa recently inspected an additional 1.3 million doses at the DOH warehouse in Caloocan, noting that 2 million doses had already been distributed to Mindanao in preparation for the January rollout.

The measles-rubella SIA, usually conducted every five years, is being implemented ahead of schedule this time due to the increasing number of so-called zero-dose and under-immunized children, a trend that raises the risk of outbreaks.

Measles is among the most contagious viral infections and can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and even death, particularly among young and malnourished children. Rubella, while often mild in childhood, can cause severe birth defects when contracted by pregnant women, including heart problems, deafness, and developmental delays in infants.

Health officials stressed that the supplemental immunization activity is designed to reach children who missed routine vaccines, boost waning immunity, and prevent future outbreaks by strengthening community-level protection.

The measles-rubella vaccine used in the campaign is WHO-approved and considered safe and effective, with only mild and temporary side effects such as low-grade fever or soreness at the injection site.

Local government units, barangay health workers, and volunteers have been mobilized to support the campaign through information drives and community coordination, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (Gidas). Parents are advised to coordinate with their nearest health centers for schedules and vaccination sites.

The DOH emphasized that immunization is both a personal and collective responsibility, as high vaccination coverage protects not only vaccinated children but also infants, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Through the MR-SIA, health authorities aim to reverse declining immunization coverage, prevent measles and rubella transmission, and move closer to national and global disease elimination targets, reinforcing the message that every child deserves protection. DEF