Measure to penalize non-paying delivery app customers proposed

DAVAO City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang has proposed an ordinance targeting customers who maliciously refuse or fail to pay delivery riders, following an online post by a rider whose delivery was rejected.

Dayanghirang raised the issue during his privilege speech at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. “I think something must be done here,” he said. He then moved to have his speech considered as a first reading of the ordinance.

The measure would cover all customers within Davao City who order through online delivery platforms, independent or app-based riders, and delivery services contracted by local establishments.

It defines prohibited acts, including refusing to pay after confirming an order, intentionally avoiding the rider, providing false information, canceling orders without cause, and coercing, insulting, or harassing delivery personnel to avoid payment.

The ordinance also establishes a presumption of malice for repeated offenses, such as refusing to accept orders multiple times, blocking or turning off contact numbers while the order is en route, giving a false delivery address, or leaving riders waiting 15 minutes or more without communication.

Customers who violate the ordinance face escalating penalties: a first offense carries a ₱3,000 fine and a mandatory public apology to the delivery rider; a second offense brings a ₱5,000 fine and at least 16 hours of community service; and a third or subsequent offense can result in a ₱10,000 fine and one to six months’ imprisonment, at the court’s discretion.

Aggravating circumstances, such as insulting, humiliating, or harassing riders, posting defamatory content online, or committing the act for viral attention, could increase fines to ₱10,000 and carry up to six months’ imprisonment.

The ordinance also protects delivery riders’ rights, allowing them to file complaints with barangay officials or the police, obtain certified delivery receipts, and seek assistance from the Delivery Riders Desk of the City Mayor’s Office.

The Public Safety and Security Office, Davao City Police Office, and Business Bureau will implement the measure. Delivery platforms and establishments are encouraged to inform customers of their obligations and responsibilities. RGP