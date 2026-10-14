Meat supplies in Davao remain safe, stable

AS PART of intensified efforts to safeguard public health and consumer welfare, the National Meat Inspection Service Regional Technical Operations Center-Davao Region (NMIS-RTOC Davao) assured the public that meat supplies across the region remain safe, sufficient, and stable.

NMIS Regional Technical Director Dr. Lailanie Rose Rico reported at the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum at SM City Davao on October 12, 2026, that regular monthly monitoring and surveillance across the region's 12 accredited slaughterhouses yielded negative results for African Swine Fever (ASF).

Dr. Rico explained that field personnel conduct rapid lateral flow tests during livestock processing — taking minutes to hours — and forward blood samples to the Regional Animal Diagnostic Laboratory (RADDL) for confirmatory testing, which returns results within one to two days for identified suspects.

To maintain safety standards across the region, NMIS works closely with local government units (LGUs) and provincial veterinary offices to monitor LGU-owned and registered slaughterhouses outside direct national accreditation.

Enforcement drives also target uninspected slaughter, cold-chain temperature deviations, and animal welfare infractions such as forced water feeding (supak), with baseline performance records noting over 2,000 kilograms of unsafe or "hot meat" confiscated.

Despite these seizures, Dr. Rico assured consumers that regional supplies remain robust, supported by a continuous influx of live hogs and cattle from neighboring areas like Bukidnon, Region 12, and Caraga.

Addressing consumer vigilance against uninspected or illegally slaughtered meat, the regional director urged the public to carefully check market purchases.

"Akong gina-encourage ang atoang konsumante, maging metikuloso ta sa atoang pagpalit og mga karne nga ginabaligya sa groceries, sa public markets, sa meat shops. Kailangan nato ang certificate of meat inspection para sa mga imported (I encourage our consumers to be meticulous in buying meat sold in groceries, public markets, and meat shops. We need certificates of meat inspection for imported ones)," she advised.

Dr. Rico also highlighted that the region features accredited halal slaughterhouses—including facilities in Panabo, Mati City, and upcoming centers—equipped with trained Muslim personnel to perform religious rites during slaughtering and dressing operations.

She also encouraged everyone to join the upcoming milestones celebrating the National Meat Inspection Service's 54th anniversary and the 33rd Meat Safety Consciousness Week from October 19 to 23, 2026.

The week-long observance will feature a kick-off ceremony at their Father Selga Street office, bloodletting drives, and clean-up activities at local slaughterhouses dubbed "Linis-Paligo Katayan," stakeholder seminars, and educational sessions. GRS