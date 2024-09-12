Media criticizes Councilor’s speech on disinformation

MEDIA organizations expressed frustration following Davao City Councilor Bonz Militar's privileged speech addressing the disinformation during the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) standoff.

In his speech on September 10, 2024, Militar criticized the reliability and integrity of information about the 16-day police operation at the KOJC compound. He underscored the need for accurate and timely information, stating, "We have all witnessed the challenges posed by the spread of unverified and conflicting reports. One of the crucial things we realized over the past weeks has highlighted, once again, how crucial it is for the public to receive timely and accurate information." the councilor said.

Militar noted that misinformation and disinformation created fear, panic, and confusion, and stressed the responsibility of mainstream media and online platforms to ensure accuracy.

He urged news sources to provide verified, unbiased information and for the public to cross-check facts before sharing or forming opinions.

"Public trust rests on your shoulders, and with that trust comes the responsibility to provide the truth," the councilor said.