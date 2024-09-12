Media criticizes Councilor’s speech on disinformation

MEDIA organizations expressed frustration following Davao City Councilor Bonz Militar's privileged speech addressing the disinformation during the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) standoff.
In his speech on September 10, 2024, Militar criticized the reliability and integrity of information about the 16-day police operation at the KOJC compound. He underscored the need for accurate and timely information, stating, "We have all witnessed the challenges posed by the spread of unverified and conflicting reports. One of the crucial things we realized over the past weeks has highlighted, once again, how crucial it is for the public to receive timely and accurate information." the councilor said.
Militar noted that misinformation and disinformation created fear, panic, and confusion, and stressed the responsibility of mainstream media and online platforms to ensure accuracy.
He urged news sources to provide verified, unbiased information and for the public to cross-check facts before sharing or forming opinions.
"Public trust rests on your shoulders, and with that trust comes the responsibility to provide the truth," the councilor said.
Edith Caduaya of Newsline Philippines and chairperson of the Mindanao Independent Press Council (MIPC) criticized the harassment faced by local media from KOJC supporters.
She highlighted incidents where media outlets were obstructed while reporting and criticized the blame placed on mainstream media for spreading misinformation.
"The role of the media is first before we publish, we verify the credibility of the source and the information, and it is a fact that since the day, we have been given second-hand information," Caduaya said.
While some reports caused public alarm, she questioned why mainstream media is being blamed for spreading disinformation. Specifically, she pointed out that the media did not report on the alleged city lockdown, the supposed death of seven people on the first day of the siege (which turned out to be only one), or the cancellation of flights at Davao International Airport.
"It may be good for the council committee on information to scrutinize, look, and identify the source of that information before directing the concern to the mainstream media," Caduaya said. "Maybe it's good to look at the institution who accused us of being biased, being unfair, and the same institution who humiliated us," she added.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) echoed these concerns, accusing Militar of overlooking the role of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), affiliated with KOJC, in spreading disinformation.
The NUJP argued that Militar’s critique lacked specific examples and failed to address the harassment faced by journalists.
The union group said that KOJC counsel Israelito Torreon, who became the main source for updates from the religious group, "attributed these incorrect reports to high emotions and confusion during the operations."
The NUJP observed that by addressing his reminder to all media, Militar suggested that those covering the operations were actively involved in spreading disinformation. This portrayal overlooked the fact that journalists were attempting to make sense of a confusing situation exacerbated by the lack of an official information source from KOJC during the initial days of the operation.
The union also pointed out that the councilor did not address the media harassment in his speech. They acknowledged Militar's right to criticize the media when appropriate but reminded him of his responsibility to ensure a safe environment for journalists in the city.
In response, Militar refrained from naming specific sources of disinformation but reiterated the need for caution in spreading unverified information.
He declined to comment on media harassment but called for unity following KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s surrender to authorities.
SunStar Davao reached out to Militar for additional comments on the media unions' statements but has not yet received a response.
Earlier, KOJC lawyer Israelito Torreon apologized to the media for the frustration caused by the situation and defended SMNI's reporting methods. RGL
