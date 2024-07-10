Media excluded from DCPO turnover ceremony

MEDIA practitioners in Davao City had been informed that the turnover ceremony for the new station commanders of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) was not open for coverage, this after an early announcement that media coverage was requested for such an event on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Early in the morning of the same day, DCPO spokesperson, Captain Hazel Tuazon announced that the ceremony included Davao media to cover the event.

However, the official announced that they had been ordered by the higher office to prohibit journalists from witnessing the replacement and reassignment of the relieved police personnel hours later, without disclosing any reasons.

To recall, Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey said that the station commanders and officer-in-charge of the DCPO will be replaced by officers from the Police Provincial Offices and Regional Headquarters of Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao de Oro through Special Order Number PRO11-SO-RA-2024-2277-2278 of the central office.

“This move is part of the duty/work of the Regional Director to assign/reassign officers,” Dela Rey said.

Meanwhile, as of press writing, Tuazon revealed to SunStar Davao in a phone interview that they have yet to receive the official order from the regional headquarters regarding the appointment of the new DCPO director.

She also clarified that Colonel Rolindo Suguilon remains the DCPO’s officer-in-charge (OIC) after previous reports said that he will be replaced by Colonel Lito Patay, a former Tagum City Police Office station commander.

“Wala pa tay order and negative pa gihapon nga si Patay ang new city director. Isa si Patay for candidates pero dili pa ta maka-confirm ana. Let us wait for further announcement na lang po,” (We still don't have an order and it's still negative that Patay is the new city director. Patay is one of the candidates but we can't confirm that yet. Let us wait for further announcement,)” Tuazon said.

In May this year, 35 officers of the DCPO, including former DCPO chief Col. Richard Bad-ang, were relieved from their posts.

Of the 35, six were station commanders, five deputy commanders, 23 police non-commissioned officers (PNCOs), and Bad-ang.

They were assigned to the headquarters of the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section.

The Police Regional Office-Regional Internal Affairs Service had recommended the relief of the 35 in relation to the investigation of the deaths of seven individuals during anti-illegal drug operations in the city from March 23 to 26. DEF