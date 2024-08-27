Media personalities file blotter vs KOJC supporters for harassment

In a video posted by SunStar Davao on Monday evening, August 26, 2024, news crews from MindaNews, Newsline Philippines, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, and state-run PTV News were blocked by KOJC members as they tried to cover the ongoing rally outside the religious compound. Supporters of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy forced the media group to leave, chanting "Mga bayaran na media (paid media)" and "biased," which escalated tensions between the two groups.

The police blotter, filed at Buhangin Police Station, details how journalist Edith Caduaya of Newsline Philippines requested access from the Philippine National Police-Civil Disturbance Management (PNP-CDM) to allow three reporters and a cameraman from TV5 and UNTV to pass through the police line to reach their vehicles parked nearby.

Caduaya informed the crowd of their intentions and explained that they were simply requesting permission to cross the police line to leave for home.

The media personnel involved included Ian C. Espinosa, Antonio Colina IV, and photojournalist Toto Lozano of MindaNews; Newsline cameraman Eugene Dango; PTV cinematographer Ramel Domingo; and Germelina Lacorte of the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The video also shows that several objects, including mineral water bottles and plastic chairs, were thrown at the news crews.