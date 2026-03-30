Medialdea rushed to hospital after rally speech episode

FORMER Executive Secretary and legal counsel of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Salvador “Bingbong” Medialdea, is set to undergo a medical procedure after suffering a medical episode while delivering a speech during a solidarity event at San Pedro Square in Davao City on March 28, 2026.

Medialdea stopped mid-speech after showing signs of distress during the Solidarity Walk marking Duterte’s 81st birthday. Staff and medical personnel quickly assisted him offstage and rushed him to a hospital.

In his speech, Medialdea recalled a conversation with Duterte.

“Noong pagkikita namin sa loob ng kayang piitan, tinanong ko siya kung ang pinagdaan niyang pang-gigipit, pagdukot, at pag-tataksil ng mga Pilipinong traydor ay pinakamabigat niyang karanasan sa buong buhay, ito ang sagot niya sa akin, ‘Dili Bong, pinakalisod ang Covid' (During our meeting inside his place of detention, I asked him if the harassment, abduction, and betrayal by Filipino traitors were the hardest experiences of his life. He told me, ‘No, Bong, the hardest was Covid-19),’” he said before choking and struggling to continue.

Organizers stopped the program as Medialdea’s condition worsened.

Senator Bong Go later said Medialdea is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure on March 29 and called for prayers.

“Nananawagan si Senator Bong Go sa mga kababayan natin na sama-sama tayong manalangin na maging matagumpay ang medical procedure ni dating Executive Secretary Salvador ‘Bingbong’ Medialdea bukas ng umaga (Senator Bong Go is appealing to the public to pray for the success of Medialdea’s medical procedure).”

Thousands of Duterte supporters attended the solidarity walk, calling for the former president’s release from detention in The Hague over alleged crimes against humanity.

Medialdea, 74, has a known heart condition, raising concern about his health following the incident. Supporters and officials have called for prayers for his recovery. TRISHA MAUI APAO, HCDC, INTERN