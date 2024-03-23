Medical, burial aid guidelines set on OVP Davao FB page

The public is advised to visit the official Facebook page of the Office of the Vice President Davao (OVP) Satellite Office if they need to avail of OVP’s medical and burial assistance.

In a statement, the OVP Davao Satellite Office reminded the public that their office is the sole authorized representative of the Office of the Vice President in South Central Mindanao which provides medical and burial assistance programs of the OVP.

For those availing of medical assistance, the OVP Davao Satellite Office has established a memorandum of agreement partnerships with 24 hospitals, therapy clinics, dialysis centers, and pharmacies across Region 11 and Region 12.

Accordingly, the office will not accept medical requests and referrals from hospitals or service providers without MOA partnership with the Office of the Vice President.

The OVP Davao Satellite Office Medical and Burial (MAB) assistance screening and waiting area opens at 7:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday at Door 2, Principe Building, J.P Laurel Avenue, Bajada Davao City.

Clients will have to get a priority number, and present the documents for the screening, the documents are then verified if it is complete, the request is encoded in the MAB application, a guarantee letter is given, requirements are scanned and uploaded, and for the final step the requesting individuals fill out the client feedback form.

It said that the OVP Davao Satellite office does not have an online appointment system.

For the list of requirements for MAB and the list of MOA partner hospitals and service providers you can visit the Facebook page OVP Davao Satellite Office. PIA-DAVAO