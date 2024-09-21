Meet the courtside reporters of NCAA Season 100

AS IT celebrates its historical centennial season this year, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) gives sports enthusiasts more reason to tune in as it introduces a new lineup of talented courtside reporters who will bring updates and insider scoops on anything and everything NCAA-related.

A versatile dancer and host studying at Lyceum of the Philippines University, Bianca Alejandre is more than prepared to shine in and out of the court as “Ang Dancer and Host Reporter ng Davao.”

Another fresh face this season, Mikayla Mindanao, is not new to the world of sports. Catch this former member of the Perpetual Lady Altas volleyball team as “Ang Hottie Volleybelle Reporter ng Cainta.”

Ready to create a name this season is student journalist and events host Mary Grace Baliday, “Ang Multifaceted Reporter ng San Juan City.” A former student of José Rizal University, she is all geared up to take on a new role in bringing the latest updates in and out of the court.

A student from De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde, Aleea Fedillaga is thrilled to show what she got as she reports live for the upcoming season’s games. Aside from being an events host, she is also a sports journalist in school, living by her moniker “Ang Sports Writer Reporter ng Crame.”

NCAA is also proud to introduce a multi-awarded swimmer to its roster of courtside reporters this season: Kayla Afable, “Ang Multi-awarded Swimmer Reporter ng Makati City.”

An addition to the list is Yen Supan, “Ang Student Jock Reporter ng Tarlac.” She is a student jock, freelance livestream and events host, and an aspiring broadcast journalist.

Not new to courtside reporting, Flo Del Agua, “Ang Teacher turned Reporter ng Sta. Mesa,” is also part of the centennial season’s courtside reporters. She has been a courtside reporter at The Asian Tournament, Pilipinas Super League, Junior MPBL, and NAASCU, and is a former lecturer and instructor.

Get ready to meet Erin Ty, a former courtside reporter for Pilipinas Super League. She is also a theater actress, events host, and content creator. Catch her as “Ang Passionate and Fun-Loving Cutie Reporter ng Quezon City.”

Two male courtside reporters will likewise be part of the historic NCAA Season 100.

Fonsie Roldan, “Ang Hardcourt Heartthrob ng Pasig City,” is all set to showcase his knowledge in sports as he takes on a new challenge in courtside reporting. He is a basketball player, a freelance print ad model, and a social media influencer.

Also joining the list is Riri Khalid, “Ang Vlogger and Events Host Reporter ng Basilan.” His roles as a freelance events host, voice talent, radio anchor, and vlogger have molded him to become a courtside reporter for NCAA this season.

They will be joined by some courtside reporters who will be returning this centennial season. They are Kristine San Agustin, “Ang Brainy Chic Reporter ng Los Baños;” Glycel Ann Galpo, “Ang Pretty and Charming Student Reporter ng Caloocan;” and Julia Ong, “Ang Pretty Entrepreneur Reporter ng Manila.”

Catch these talented courtside reporters as they bring viewers the latest updates on the upcoming action-packed NCAA games.

In celebration of its historic centennial season this 2024, the NCAA recently launched a brand new logo which further showcases the athletic league’s longevity, solidity, adaptability, and strength as it continues to grow and evolve to the next century. With this season’s theme, “Siglo Uno: Inspiring Legacies,” the NCAA also inspires legacies of sportsmanship, competitiveness, hope, valor, camaraderie, and power through the generations.

The NCAA Season 100 officially opens this September 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena with simulcast on GMA and HOA on September 8.

For more updates on NCAA, visit its official website www.ncaa.com.ph. Follow @ncaaphilippines, @gmasynergy, and @gmasportsph on social media. PR