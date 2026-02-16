Meet the Top 20 candidates for Mutya ng Dabaw 2026

Mutya #1 Christine Bermudo

Bermudo represents Barangay Matina Crossing and is an accountancy graduate and a lawyer who tries to balance her life with motherhood. Her advocacy is the Batang May Boses program, which aims to empower children through legal literacy.

Mutya #2 Khan Rosales

A working student and a team leader who represents Barangay 16-A, Rosales champions mangrove reforestation and teaches the community to protect the environment.

Mutya #3 Mealeah Wickert

Wickert is a registered pharmacist representing Barangay Bunawan Proper. Her advocacy is Botika sa Bukid, wherein communities in far-flung areas are provided preventive healthcare.

Mutya #4 Geanelli Mencias

A representative from Barangay Pampanga, Mencias is a second-year pharmacy student whose advocacy focuses on mental health awareness. She aims to break the stigma on mental health and promote accessible support systems for the youth.

Mutya #5 Cerlyn Cabinet

Cabinet founded a community organization at the age of 13 and was a TV anchor. Through Project Kaalam, she empowers communities through research-driven literacy. Cabinet represents Barangay Maa.

Mutya #6 Joanna Ubas

An interdisciplinary studies student and an athlete, Ubas aims to amplify the voices of the voiceless through engagement and digital storytelling. She represents Barangay Calinan.

Mutya #7 Angela Famador

Representing Barangay Lubogan, Famador represented Davao internationally and coordinated with virtual communities. She believes in the power of storytelling and advocates for empowering women and the youth through social media literacy.

Mutya #8 Robynn Lee

A Biomedical Engineering Technologist whose hobbies include Muay Thai, Lee is also a former candidate of Mutya ng Dabaw 2020. Her advocacy is women’s reproductive health, inspired by her experience with PCOS. She aims to educate and destigmatize women’s health issues.

Mutya #9 Chessa Bendigo

Bendigo is a licensed professional teacher with a bachelor’s degree in Social Studies who will be representing Barangay Bago Aplaya. She is committed to teaching and inspiring an understanding of the Filipino identity. Her advocacy is “Edukasyon ang Hustisya Panlipunan,” which promotes inclusive quality education for marginalized children.

Mutya #10 Nicole Fontillas

Fontillas will be representing Barangay Alfonso Angliongto Sr. She is a registered nurse, black belter, athlete, and a survivor of domestic abuse. She advocates for domestic abuse survivors through Project Unbreakable. This project combines martial arts and safe spaces to help survivors regain confidence and strength.

Mutya #11 Ashley Bitoy

Bitoy is a Bachelor of Science in International Tourism Management student and a brand ambassadress. She will be representing Barangay Catalunan Grande, and her advocacy is redefining beauty beyond societal biases and promoting self-acceptance as well as empowerment.

Mutya #12 Zephaniah Seniel

Zephaniah is the daughter of the late well-known Dabawenyo journalist John Paul Seniel. She is a nursing student, singer, and photographer. She will be representing Barangay Indangan, and her advocacy is health literacy, making medical knowledge accessible to communities, particularly in far-flung areas.

Mutya #13 Shaila Ylanan

Representing Barangay Cabantian, Ylanan is a cum laude accountancy graduate and a CPA. Her advocacy is sustainable living through financial literacy and responsible behavior toward environmental protection.

Mutya #14 Brith Llanes

Llanes is a writer, bookworm, and makeup artist who advocates for women’s health and educates communities on reproductive issues. She will be representing Barangay Tacunan.

Mutya #15 Mariah Cruz

Representing Barangay Maa, Cruz advocates for single mothers through EmpowerHer Davao. Through EmpowerHer Davao, she helps single mothers build confidence, independence, and income opportunities.

Mutya #16 Altaleah Juen

Juen simultaneously pursued her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and a career in customer service. She also worked as a cabin crew member and will be representing Barangay Talomo. Her advocacy is mental health awareness for married women through the Quest Strength: She Matters Mind Project.

Mutya #17 Jahmelca To-Ong

To-Ong is a psychology student and a youth advocate. She will be representing Barangay Talomo, and she promotes mental health accessibility programs for the youth.

Mutya #18 Eanne Martinez

Martinez will be representing Barangay Talomo Proper and is a scholar, arnis player, and a professional host. Her advocacy is Project Dunong, which transforms education into an engaging and independent learning journal for children.

Mutya #19 Hannah Kolecheril

Kolecheril is known for being a leader and for advocating for victims of substance use disorder, highlighting treatment over stigma and building public awareness. She will be representing Barangay Buhangin.

Mutya #20 Laureana Santos

Representing Barangay 76-A, Santos is an entrepreneurship graduate, runway fashion model, and virtual assistant. Her advocacy focuses on youth development, mental wellness, and confidence building.

Bigger and better Mutya ng Dabaw

Newly appointed Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) OIC Willenito P. Tormis said they are bringing Mutya ng Dabaw closer to the people, citing that they conducted the sashing and press conference in a mall rather than in an exclusive event.

“We try to bring Dabawenyos to their Mutyas,” he said.

Tormis said that they will hold the preliminary and interview rounds in public spaces like malls. He added that the candidates will have more community service activities and that there will be something new in the stage and production.

The top 20 candidates will have their preliminaries on March 8 and the coronation night on March 29, 2026. RGP