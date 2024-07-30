Megatent returns for Indak-Indak

An official from the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO) announced the return of the megatent for the Indak-Indak showdown due to unpredictable weather.

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of DCTOO, shared during the ISpeak Forum: Kadayawan 2024 MediaCon on July 25, 2024, at Rogen Inn, that this decision was influenced by a suggestion from Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. He emphasized the particularly unpredictable weather in the afternoons.

“Dili natu ma afford na ang atoang spectators, even that is really the ano of the mayor na mapasilungan ang atoang mga spectators (We cannot afford for our spectators to be exposed to unpredictable weather; that is a major concern of the mayor),” she said.

Romero added that this year's Indak-Indak stage orientation has been changed. The stage will now face San Pedro Street, providing spectators a better view of the performances. Additional seating will be set up at Rizal Park to accommodate all viewers.

“So we will be putting up more seats didto nga area kay para magamit siya sa spectators and we would be putting up more tents didto ay para comfortable ang muadtu sa San Pedro Square particularly on the weekend sa 16, 17, 18 na naa didto ang big events natu for Kadayawan (We will be adding more seats in that area for spectators to use, and we will set up more tents to ensure comfort for those attending San Pedro Square, especially on the weekend of August 16, 17, and 18, during the major Kadayawan events),” she said.

The Kadayawan Festival is a month-long celebration starting on August 7 with a Mass at San Pedro Cathedral. Key events include the Agri- Fair from August 1 to 31, Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan on August 8, Pananam sa Kadayawan: A Food and Products Fair on August 9-10, Pasundayag sa Kadayawan on August 9-13, Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run on August 9, and IronKids and Duathlon on August 10.

Other highlights include the Bantawan Cultural Celebration on August 13-15, Kadayawan Expo and Food Trucks Bazaar on August 15-18, Hiyas sa Kadayawan and Konsierto Kadayawan on August 16, Dula Kadayawan and Kasikas Kadayawan on August 17, and Pamulak sa Kadayawan and Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan on August 18.

Malacañang Palace has declared August 16, 2024, a special non-working holiday in honor of the Kadayawan Festival and Indigenous Peoples Day. RGP