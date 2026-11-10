Megaworld lands on TIME Magazine’s top employers list

MANILA — Property giant Megaworld marked another major milestone in its commitment to workplace excellence and employee development with its first-ever inclusion as the only Philippine real estate company in TIME Magazine’s prestigious Asia-Pacific Best Employers 2027 list.

This coveted recognition places Megaworld among distinguished employers across the region and reinforces its reputation as an employer of choice in the country.

“We thank TIME Magazine for this recognition, which affirms that investing in our people is one of the most important investments we can make as a company. Our people challenge us to do more, not only to provide meaningful career opportunities, but also to create an environment where every employee, across all our offices, hotels, and townships in the Philippines, can grow, thrive, and succeed. Our progress as a company must always go hand in hand with the progress of our people,” says Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, president and CEO of Megaworld.

The milestone follows the company’s latest inclusion in Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For – Southeast Asia for the second consecutive year. Developed in partnership with global data and research firm Statista, the TIME Magazine recognition for Megaworld highlights the company’s efforts to strengthen its workplace culture and provide an environment where employees can contribute meaningfully and pursue long-term career growth.

The Asia-Pacific’s Best Employers list highlights multinational organizations in the Asia Pacific region as great places to work. The selection is based on independent surveys and over 1.4 million evaluations completed anonymously by more than 80,000 employees from across Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Beyond just being milestones to celebrate, this recognition from TIME Magazine, along with other recent honors received by the company, reinforces Megaworld’s commitment to lead by example, raise industry standards, create opportunities that uplift lives and impact society, and contribute to helping build a stronger, more sustainable, and more progressive nation. PR