MEM joins dialogue on media, information literacy

THE Philippine celebration of the Unesco Global Media and Information Literacy Week slated on October 24-31 had a bigger event this year.

With the theme, “Media and Information Literacy in Digital Spaces: A Collective Global Agenda,” the first-ever Philippine Media and Information Literacy Summit 2023 was successfully held on October 27 to 29, 2023.

This event was co-presented by Out of The Box Media Literacy Initiative (OOTB), Break the Fake Movement (BTFM), National Council for Children’s Television (NCCT), Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication (AIJC), Media Educators of Mindanao (MEM), Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE), and YABONG Philippines Inc., with support from Internews Philippines, UNESCO office in Jakarta, and Meta Philippines.