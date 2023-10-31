MEM joins dialogue on media, information literacy

THE Philippine celebration of the Unesco Global Media and Information Literacy Week slated on October 24-31 had a bigger event this year.
With the theme, “Media and Information Literacy in Digital Spaces: A Collective Global Agenda,” the first-ever Philippine Media and Information Literacy Summit 2023 was successfully held on October 27 to 29, 2023.
This event was co-presented by Out of The Box Media Literacy Initiative (OOTB), Break the Fake Movement (BTFM), National Council for Children’s Television (NCCT), Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication (AIJC), Media Educators of Mindanao (MEM), Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE), and YABONG Philippines Inc., with support from Internews Philippines, UNESCO office in Jakarta, and Meta Philippines.
Amplifying the voices of media and communication teachers and practitioners from Mindanao, MEM had a seat at the PH MIL Multi-stakeholder Dialogue with other representatives from the civil society, academe, government, media and tech companies that play key roles to promoting MIL in the Philippines.
This dialogue was set on October 27, 1:30-4:30 PM at the Summit Function Room of Verjandel Hotel, Kalayaan Ave, Quezon City. It served as a space to discuss multi-sectoral cooperation in integrating MIL into policies, operations, and products of tech platforms and key government offices.
Participants from the government will come from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Commission of Human Rights (CHR), the local government of Quezon City, and offices from the House of Representatives.
